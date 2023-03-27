The Commerce FFA is hosting its annual plant sale this week at the Commerce High School greenhouse located at 270 Lakeview Drive, Commerce.
The hours will be Thursday, March 30, 3-4 p.m. for CCSS employees and parents. Hours for the public are March 30 from 4-6 p.m. and Friday, March 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to noon.
