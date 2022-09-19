The Commerce High School and Commerce Middle School FFA will host a bake sale fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Two locations are planned for the bake sale: Shirley Feed & Seed and Commerce Insurance Agency.
All items will be available for a donation of your choosing with all proceeds benefiting the upcoming trip to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind.
While at the convention, the CHS chapter will be recognized as one of the nation’s 10 Premier Chapters in the area of building communities.
