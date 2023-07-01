Attend summer leadership camp

The students from Commerce FFA and Commerce Middle chapter attending Summer Leadership Camp included: James Truluck, Will Bowen, Madelynn Bryant, Tempest Purdy, Sierra Westmoreland, Jarret Fowler, Ladd Sosebee, Hailey Anthony, Byron Wheeler, Stacey McKinney, Addi McClintock, Joshua Lewallen, Caleb Summers and Addy Grace Martin.

This summer, 14 students from Commerce attended a Summer Leadership Camp (SLC) at the Georgia FFA-FCCLA Center in Covington, on the banks of Jackson Lake. Summer Leadership Camp is open to FFA and FCCLA students from all over the state of Georgia.

Advisor April Davis took the group for a week of camp where they participated in a leadership program designed to build relationships, develop teamwork and leadership attributes and have a great time. They competed in team competitions such as softball and volleyball, and they also competed in individual events such as ping pong, cornhole, crafts, speech contest and an essay contest. There were many fun camp activities such as a blob and swimming. The last day of camp is highlighted by one final team event — the mud course.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.