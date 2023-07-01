This summer, 14 students from Commerce attended a Summer Leadership Camp (SLC) at the Georgia FFA-FCCLA Center in Covington, on the banks of Jackson Lake. Summer Leadership Camp is open to FFA and FCCLA students from all over the state of Georgia.
Advisor April Davis took the group for a week of camp where they participated in a leadership program designed to build relationships, develop teamwork and leadership attributes and have a great time. They competed in team competitions such as softball and volleyball, and they also competed in individual events such as ping pong, cornhole, crafts, speech contest and an essay contest. There were many fun camp activities such as a blob and swimming. The last day of camp is highlighted by one final team event — the mud course.
The theme of Summer Leadership Camp this year was “DRIVE.” Life is a journey to be experienced, and we are all in our own driver’s seat. Through this theme, we hope campers recognize that the only impossible journey is the one you never begin.
“Summer Leadership Camp is a unique experience for students that is full of memorable activities and real leadership development. One of the best aspects of camp is that some of the best teachers in the state spend a week with these students and truly invest in them to make a difference in their lives,” says Russel Towns, Camp Manager.
The students from Commerce FFA and Commerce Middle chapter attending camp included: James Truluck, Will Bowen, Madelynn Bryant, Tempest Purdy, Sierra Westmoreland, Jarret Fowler, Ladd Sosebee, Hailey Anthony, Byron Wheeler, Stacey McKinney, Addi McClintock, Joshua Lewallen, Caleb Summers and Addy Grace Martin.
While at FFA Camp, Commerce FFA members earned the following awards: Stacey McKinney was champion in both the freestyle and backstroke in the swim meet. Addy Grace Martin was champion in the quiz competition and was selected as the outstanding team member for her team. The girls team, Fork Fighters, was selected as Runner-Up Team of the Week and Runner-Up Leadership Team of the Week.
“I enjoyed working on team building activities like the Mud Course,” Commerce Middle School FFA member, Sierra Westmorland said of the camp experience. “We learned how to rely on each other to get to the end. I also liked getting to play in the mud.”
Commerce Middle School FFA member, Jarret Fowler also had to say something about his experience.
“My favorite part about camp was all the fun and new learning experiences I had this week,” Fowler added.
