Students, teachers and staff at Commerce Middle School celebrated National FFA Week from February 28-March 4. During this week-long festivity, FFA members and supporters celebrated with activities, FFA Awareness events and community service projects.
CMS FFA also offered the FFA Week Challenge during which 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th grade students and teachers were challenged to earn points throughout the week by participating in dress-up days, competing in a door-decorating contest, answering FFA trivia questions and donating to the Penny War. The grade level that earned the most points by the end of the week would be declared the winner, and the money donated during the Penny War will be used for community service projects within Commerce and the surrounding community.
The FFA Week activities started on Monday with Blue and Gold Day. Students and staff were asked to dress in their blue and gold or other FFA gear. FFA members were also treated to donuts for FFA Member Appreciation Day. CMS FFA was also paid a visit from David Guzman, interpretive ranger at Hard Labor Creek State Park, who shared about the importance of bats to the ecosystem. After a short presentation, FFA members worked with Guzman and completed 10 bat houses, some of which will be donated to the park.
Tuesday was “Anything but a Backpack” day. Students and staff were encouraged to bring their items to school in anything but a backpack. This also served as Supporter Appreciation Day, and FFA members wrote thank-you notes to supporters and shared custom-made supporter stickers to show their appreciation.
Wednesday was Decades Day. Students and staff dressed in their favorite representation of a decade of their choice. In agriculture classes, students learned about the changes that have happened over the decades within FFA and agriculture education. Additionally, Wednesday served as Bus Driver Appreciation Day. FFA members made goodie bags for bus drivers to thank them for going the extra mile.
Students were encouraged to dress as their favorite teacher on Thursday. Since this was also Teacher Appreciation Day, CMS FFA sponsored a breakfast for teachers and staff at CMS. Friday was College and Career Day, and participants were asked to wear their favorite college gear or dress as their future career. During this day, Linda Purvis was invited to speak on behalf of the University of North Georgia and share about the opportunities available to students.
"The 2022 FFA Week Celebration was jam packed with all kinds of events to get students, teachers, and the community involved in FFA activities," said Ag teacher and FFA advisor April Davis. "The Commerce Middle School FFA Week Committee would like to thank everyone for participating in the FFA Week festivities and donating to the community service projects!"
