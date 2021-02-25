Commerce Middle School recently held its 2020-21 spelling bee.
This year's event was held both in-person and virtually via Zoom for qualifying students taking distance-learning classes.
CMS principal Phillip Powell, assistant principal Kelly Shoemaker, and spelling bee coordinator Tiffany Davis, along with all CMS faculty and staff congratulate the following winners and finalists:
- Alex Roberts, a sixth grader, 2020-21 Commerce Middle School Spelling Bee Champion.
- Daniel Miller, a seventh grader, first runner-up.
- Leah Pittman, a fifth grader, third place.
- Seth Rainey, an eighth grader, fourth place.
- Will Harden, an eighth grader, fifth place (past winner of the 2019 CMS Bee)
The following were also recognized for winning grade-level spelling bees and participating in this year's school-level spelling bee: Austen Meredith, Will Harden, Seth Rainey, Jalen James, Caden McWilliams, Noah Truluck, Kayleigh Cook, Madison Stamps, Cadence Bodie, Lanie Patrick, Lily Sears, Leah Pittman, Will Cox, Zoey Zellner, Reese Scoggins, Emma Duffy, Emma Miller, Boston Brown, Daniel Miller and Alex Roberts.
"Additional "thanks" are extended to Commerce City School System Superintendent Joy Tolbert, and many other CCSS employees, community members and parents who watched the 2020-2021 CMS Spelling Bee virtually and sent congratulatory "shout-out" messages to the bee participants," school leaders said.
Tiffany Davis, the CMS library media specialist and Spelling Bee coordinator, along with help from the English language arts teachers, hold classroom, grade-level and a school Spelling Bees annually to help CMS students learn to spell more quickly and accurately, enhance their spoken and written vocabulary, bolster students’ ability and confidence to speak in front of crowds, and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives.
CMS also enrolls with both the Georgia Association of Educators (GAE) Spelling Bee representatives and the “Scripps National Spelling Bee” organization each academic year, so that CMS School Spelling Bee finalists have the opportunity to move ahead and compete in regional and state Spelling Bees, plus the National Scripps Spelling Bee that's usually held in Washington, D.C., each summer. Commerce Elementary School or CMS families interested in helping their children prepare for the fifth-eighth grade 2021-22 Spelling Bees should email tiffany.davis@commercecityschools.org, or send their student to the CMS Library Media Center to pick up a packet of study materials.
