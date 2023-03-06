Students, teachers and staff at Commerce Middle School celebrated National FFA Week on Feb. 27-March 3. During this week-long festivity, FFA members and supporters celebrated with activities, FFA Awareness events and community service projects.
CMS FFA also offered the FFA Week Challenge where 5th-8th grade students and teachers were challenged to earn points throughout the week by competing in a door decorating contest, answering FFA trivia questions and donating to the Penny War. The grade level that earned the most points by the end of the week would be declared the winner, and the money donated during the Penny War will be used to revamp the courtyard area at CMS.
The FFA Week activities started on Monday with an appreciation lunch provided for the office staff at CMS to thank them for their support of agriculture classes and FFA activities throughout the year. FFA members also put together goodie bags for appreciation gifts to be distributed later in the week.
Tuesday was National Floral Design day, and FFA members celebrated by creating floral design throughout the day. These floral designs were later distributed to people in the community. FFA members gave out goodie bags to our janitors and cafeteria staff to thank them for all they do at CMS. After school, FFA members took a field trip to Watson Mill Bridge State Park to visit with Ranger Lori Higgs and take a hike. This was the first trip for CMS FFA’s “Roam Near Home” project to get students more active outside.
On Wednesday, CMS FFA sponsored a grits bar breakfast for the faculty and staff at Commerce Middle School. FFA members began working on pages for a children’s agriculture book during class, and after school, State FFA Vice President Jesse Cronic held a leadership workshop for members.
On Thursday morning, FFA members thanked the Commerce City Schools bus drivers for going the extra mile by providing them with goodie bags. Hard Labor Creek State Park Interpretive Ranger David Guzman joined the agriculture classes for the day to share about job opportunities through the Department of Natural Resources. He also taught students about different types of snakes in Georgia. After school, FFA members put together the first edition of their children’s agriculture book and began working on the second. Commerce Primary School first grade teacher Brooke Sosebee assisted with the project.
Teachers and students put the finishing touches on their door decorations, and photos of the doors were sent out to other teachers from across the country to have them judged and get feedback. On Friday, the results were announced, and Jerbundy Mullis’ class was named the winner of the door decorating contest. FFA members visited 5th grade classrooms to share about agriculture classes and the FFA. FFA members enjoyed donuts for member appreciation day, and they worked to finish more copies of the children’s books along with puzzles that will go with them.
"The 2023 FFA Week Celebration was jam packed with all kinds of events to get students, teachers, and the community involved in FFA activities," FFA leaders said. "The Commerce Middle School FFA Week Committee would like to thank everyone for participating in the FFA Week festivities and donating to the community service projects!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.