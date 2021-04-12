Donna Mayo, a Commerce native and junior at Emmanuel College, is spending the 2021 spring semester in Washington, D.C., as a student in The Fund for American Studies’ (TFAS) Capital Semester on International Affairs + Public Policy.
Mayo joins 13 other young leaders from around the United States and abroad who were selected to attend the spring 2021 program. Mayo stays involved in school activities by being a peer mentor. This semester, she will be interning with International Virtual Reality and Healthcare Association.
