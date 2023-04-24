Commerce High School's quiz bowl team will compete in the National Academic Quiz Tournaments' Small School National Championship Tournament on Friday, April 28.
Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.
Commerce has attended the Small School National Championship Tournament once before. In 2019 they finished 5-5.
The SSNCT is the only quiz bowl national championship pitting small schools against each other. It has one division containing non-selective public schools with 500 or fewer students in their top three grades, and another division for other schools with 350 or fewer students in their top three grades. Commerce may face familiar foes in Rosemont, as Paideia (from Atlanta) and Providence Lilburn will also be attending.
The team, in the Traditional Public Schools Division, will be captained by Scarlett Maze, who will be joined by Riley Lord, Kennedy Mullis, Rian Mullis, and Gus Zelley. The team will be coached by Robin James Richards.
Tournament results will be updated throughout the three days of competition at http://www.naqt.com/go/stats/13401 so everyone can follow along and see how the team does. You can also follow #ssnct on Twitter.
