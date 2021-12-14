Twelve UNG students were awarded the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship on Dec. 8. Commerce resident Cali Weed, a junior pursuing a degree in kinesiology at the Dahlonega campus, is among the recipients. Weed will study in Peru.
Providing up to $5,000, the nationally competitive scholarship enables U.S. undergraduate students who are eligible for the Pell grant to study or intern abroad and gain skills critical to national security and economic competitiveness.
The dozen early recipients marked a new record for UNG. The previous record of students earning the early Gilman was 11 in December 2019.
