More than 60 high school students with aspirations of becoming teachers visited the University of North Georgia (UNG) to learn more about the profession on Future Georgia Educators (FGE) Day.
Cali Weed of Commerce was one of 13 College of Education Student Ambassadors who led students around campus and answered questions, while some led workshops. They are among the 470 UNG juniors and seniors in classrooms in some 112 schools across the state in the teacher preparation program for the 2021-22 school year.
"We want to help sustain and increase the teacher pipeline," Dr. Christian Bello Escobar, director of academic and community engagement for the COE and UNG FGE Day coordinator, said. "There's a need for new teachers. Hosting this program allows us to be marketable to the students who have an interest in this profession."
Hosted on Oct. 26 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus, FGE Day helps pique the interest of the potential next wave of educators. High school students from the Carroll County, Commerce City, Fulton County, and Jones County school systems took part in the event, which was co-sponsored by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators. Multiple Georgia higher education institutions host FGE days to promote teaching as a profession to more than 4,000 high school students across the state.
