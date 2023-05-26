Two Commerce residents made the spring 2023 academic achievement list at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 627 students recognized for scholastic achievement, including:
- Jessica Ausborn
- Deborah Sherman
To be eligible for the academic achievement list, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
