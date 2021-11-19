Piedmont University's Theatre Department presented Walk Two Moons, a story of abandonment, grief, and identity, with the first performance on Nov. 18.
Several students were part of the production, including:
- Ashton Black of Commerce
- Alexandria Beatty of Commerce
"Walk Two Moons" was performed Nov. 18-20 at the Swanson Center Black Box Theatre, located on Piedmont University's Demorest campus, 1021 Central Ave.
