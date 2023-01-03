Ryan Cooper, of Commerce, has been named to the president's list at Emmanuel College for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
To be named to the president's list, a student must earn a quality point average of 4.0 during a given semester and be enrolled full-time. Earning president's list status is a high scholastic honor for students at Emmanuel College and is "evidence of much hard work and motivation for learning."
