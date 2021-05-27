Jessica Dodd, of Maysville, was among students who were awarded honors for the spring 2021 semester at Mercy College of Ohio.
Dodd, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in medical imaging, was named to the dean's list.
To be named on the dean's list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours.
