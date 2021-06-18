Adrienne Dunagan, of Commerce, was named to the Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law (LMU Law) dean's list for the spring 2021 semester. LMU Law Vice President and Dean Matt Lyon announced that 82 students were honored for achieving a grade point average of 3.25 or above while carrying at least a nine-credit-hour course load.
Latest Jackson News
- Georgia Tech announces dean's list
- Georgia Tech announces faculty honors
- Dunagan makes dean's list at Lincoln Memorial
- Mercer University honors dean's, president's list students
- Developers defend proposed Commerce subdivision
- Jefferson council reviews truck parking amendment as it battles littering issues
- County BOE looks at lower millage rate
- Hoschton DDA holds inaugural meeting
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Jefferson McDonald's employee injured in shooting
- Developers defend proposed Commerce subdivision
- Developers of large proposed project in Commerce hosting public meeting
- DRAG RACING: Commerce’s Ledford takes second in Super Pro division at Atl. Dragway
- Gainesville woman faces numerous charges following incident at Ollie's Distribution Center
- Pendergrass to begin 'whistleblower' payments
- Arrests around the county recently
- Ollies expanding workforce in Commerce
- Two killed in Commerce crash Friday night
- Jefferson council reviews truck parking amendment as it battles littering issues
Images
Commented
- BUFFINGTON: Rep. Clyde has a choice to make (5)
- BUFFINGTON: Anti-vaxx movement is reckless (2)
- Clyde's insurrection comments create huge backlash (3)
- LETTER: Forever 19 (2)
- Developers of large proposed project in Commerce hosting public meeting (2)
- LETTER: Responds to Clyde's remarks on Capitol attack (1)
- Woman killed in early morning wreck in West Jackson (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.