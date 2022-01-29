Adrienne Dunagan, of Commerce, was named to the fall 2021 dean's list at the Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law (LMU Law). Dunagan was honored for achieving a grade point average of 3.40 or above while carrying at least a nine-credit-hour course load. A total of 77 LMU Law students were recognized for their academic achievements during the fall semester.
