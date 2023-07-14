East Jackson Comprehensive High School’s Roshuanda Merritt was named the 2023 Work Based Learning New Teacher of the Year during the 76th Annual Georgia Association of Career & Technical Education Conference in Athens.
Merritt serves as the school’s Work Based Learning Coordinator, where she teaches courses and assists students with finding employment for the WBL program.
