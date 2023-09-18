The East Jackson Beta Club now boasts a grand total of 137 members — 51 of those being new inductees from their induction ceremony on Sept. 5, a record number of new members into the program.
East Jackson's Beta’s 2023-2024 officer team is as follows: Sarah Giddens (President), Ahnyx Middlebrooks (Vice President), Courtney Cameron (Secretary), Grecia Avellaneda-Castro (Treasurer), Keely Crow (Historian), Selah Wheeler (Senior Outreach Coordinator), and Leila Huss (Junior Outreach Coordinator). The Beta officer team led the induction ceremony in the East Jackson auditorium alongside their team of dedicated sponsors, Linda Frederick (Executive Sponsor), Erin Pettus (Co-Sponsor), and Myra Hill (Co-Sponsor).
The John W. Harris Educator of Excellence award is designed to honor Beta Sponsors who are committed to Beta Club growth. Due to the passionate effort it takes to earn this award, being named an Educator of Excellence is the highest honor a National Beta sponsor can receive. In fact, only 179 of over 20,000 sponsors received the honor this year. Those sponsors come from only 68 of over 8,500 clubs across the country and beyond.
“I always look forward to so many new people learning about Beta and falling in love with serving their communities. It really is the start of a life-long adventure for those who embrace it,” Frederick said. “This is a big year for us because we are helping EJES Beta get started with our Beta Buddies program. That will help establish the Beta philosophy of leading by serving others throughout our Eastside Community.”
BETA does roadside cleanup and volunteers at I-serve ministries on Saturdays. In addition, many students earn their ten community service hours by volunteering at animal shelters and assisted living facilities, and helping construct a butterfly garden on the East Jackson campus. Last year, East Jackson Beta members logged over 6,000 service hours helping the community.
