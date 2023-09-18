The East Jackson Beta Club now boasts a grand total of 137 members — 51 of those being new inductees from their induction ceremony on Sept. 5, a record number of new members into the program.

East Jackson's Beta’s 2023-2024 officer team is as follows: Sarah Giddens (President), Ahnyx Middlebrooks (Vice President), Courtney Cameron (Secretary), Grecia Avellaneda-Castro (Treasurer), Keely Crow (Historian), Selah Wheeler (Senior Outreach Coordinator), and Leila Huss (Junior Outreach Coordinator). The Beta officer team led the induction ceremony in the East Jackson auditorium alongside their team of dedicated sponsors, Linda Frederick (Executive Sponsor), Erin Pettus (Co-Sponsor), and Myra Hill (Co-Sponsor).

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.