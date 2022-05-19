Breesa Crocker, Linda Frederick and Jamie Harris of East Jackson Comprehensive High School recently achieved national recognition for their work as National Beta sponsors after being named a 21-2022 John W. Harris Educator of Excellence.
Named after the organization’s founder, this national award speaks highly of a sponsor’s commitment to celebrating their student’s achievements through National Beta and illustrates their dedication to preparing them to become leaders. To qualify for this award, sponsors must have focused on club growth by achieving National Beta School of Distinction and School of Merit status. They must have committed to leadership and character development by bringing students to National Beta events. Finally, they must have focused on the National Beta motto, Let Us Lead by Serving Others, by leading their club to earn a National Beta service hour award.
The John W. Harris Educator of Excellence award is the highest honor offered to National Beta sponsors. Only 175 of over 20,000 sponsors received the honor this year. Those sponsors come from only 59 of over 8,500 clubs across the country and beyond. All John W. Harris Educator of Excellence receive a lapel pin and certificate as a symbol of their accomplishment.
