The East Jackson High School Beta Club recently attended the State Convention, where Ahnyx Middlebrooks was announced the new State Vice President. EJCHS students all placed at state and will join three groups of EJCHS Beta students who qualified at the State Leadership Summit last fall for a chance to compete nationally in Louisville this summer.
National Qualifiers include:
Bella Turco - State Champion, Division 2 Drawing and Best In Show for Division 2 Visual Arts
James Vogt, Jacob Buell, Susan Hollett, Jacob Mayhue - 2nd Place Robotics
Hailey Duitsman - 2nd Place 9th Grade Science
Kayla Fricks - 3rd Place, Performing Arts, Solo-Duo-Trio Variety Act
Isabell Weight- 3rd Place, 9th Grade French
James Vogt- 3rd Place, 12th Grade Science
Courtney Cameron - 4th Place, Division 1 Speech
Selah Wheeler - 4th Place, 10th Grade Science
Mark Gaultney- 4th Place, 12th Grade Social Studies
Hannah McEver - 4th Place, 9th Grade Agriscience
