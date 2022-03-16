Jackson Electric Membership Corporation selected Isaac Miller, a junior at East Jackson Comprehensive High School as a delegate for the 2022 Washington Youth Tour, scheduled June 16-23.
“Our delegates represent the values of Jackson EMC with their commitment to community service, high standards of integrity, and a spirit of cooperation,” said Chip Jakins, Jackson EMC President/CEO.
Miller lives in Jefferson with his mother and stepfather, Shawna and Jonathan Barr. At East Jackson Comprehensive High School, he is president of the National Art Honors Society, a Student Council representative and Beta Club member. Miller is the bass section leader in the choral program and plays bass guitar for his church youth band. He volunteers with iServe Ministries and plans a career in history education.
High school counselors and teachers in the Jackson EMC service area were invited to nominate students for the competition, and students also could apply directly. Four delegates were selected based on academics, community service, oral and written communications skills, letters of recommendation and a personal interview.
The other three Jackson EMC delegates selected were David Boers, junior at Gwinnett Online Campus High School; Ansley Robinson, junior at Madison County High School; and Jillian Vacha, sophomore at North Gwinnett High School.
Since 1965, the Washington Youth Tour has given more than 3,300 Georgia students and more than 53,000 students nationwide the opportunity to participate in this leadership and team-building experience. For more information on the Washington Youth Tour, go to jacksonemc.com/wyt.
