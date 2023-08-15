East Jackson Comprehensive High School recently celebrated student success on the Advanced Placement exams that took place at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
East Jackson had 180 passing scores on exams this past year. An exam is considered passing when a student scores a three or higher.
EJCHS had 30 exams that scored a five, the highest score possible on the exam. Four EJCHS students — Grecia Avellaneda-Castro, James Vogt, Courtney Cameron and Diego Uribe — scored a five on two exams, with one student, Charlie Wheeler, earned a five on three exams.
To celebrate, faculty at EJCHS presented the students who scored a five with a yard sign at their residence.
