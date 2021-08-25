Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases on campus, the Emmanuel College COVID Response Team announced a revised, temporary action plan that will be put into effect Thursday, Aug. 26, through Monday, Sept. 6.
During this time, classes will be delivered solely online. All indoor group meetings will be canceled or converted to virtual/outdoor meetings. The Shaw Athletic Center will be temporarily closed to the public.
The campus will remain open during this time.
