Emily Adler, a Commerce resident, is part of the Emmanuel College Freshmen Livestock Judging Team that recently placed third high team at the Dixie National Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest in Jackson, Miss.
The team judged 12 classes of livestock and presented eight sets of reasons to the event staff. This placing was the highest so far for the team.
Other team members include Logan Mason, Isabella Payne, Mary Keener, Reagan Britt and Coach Cole Roper.
The team traveled during the fall preparing for this event to Louisville, Ky., Oklahoma City, Okla., and Frankford, Ind.
The main components of the Livestock Judging Program competition include judging classes of livestock, such as market or breeding-beef cattle, swine, sheep and/or meat goats, as well as justifying their decisions through oral reasons.
