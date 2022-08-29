This school year, the Empower College and Career Center launched a heavy equipment pathway — the only school in the metro Atlanta area and one of only three in Georgia to receive full grants for the program.
The program was brought to the Georgia Department of Education (GDOE) last year.
Construction industry members noted a critical shortage of heavy machinery operators — 87,000 openings in Georgia and nearly a million nationwide.
The pathway, approved in December, enables students to earn certifications for job placement with Empower’s industry partners. Through work-based learning opportunities, students can even start jobs before they graduate.
“The big thing is we want to grow our students, our student participation, and get these young people out into entry-level positions as operators for our partners that know that they need heavy equipment operators,” Empower’s CEO John Uesseler said about the program.
“They want these kids to come in with just basic skills,” teacher Jake Slusher added. “They know a little bit about the industry and then that way they're not training somebody from scratch.”
The students also start out with competitive wages and lots of perks, Slusher said.
Empower received a $400,000 grant from the state for the program.
The GDOE selected the school for a grant based on criteria that included quality instruction; connection to industry partners; commitment to professional development; commitment to lab space; and willingness to open the facility to post-secondary and industry partners for training.
The funding went to buy simulators that act like excavators and bulldozers. The simulators operate like real equipment would in construction sites without the safety risk, repair costs or diesel costs, Slusher said.
Students also test the real machinery on supervised job sites and externships prior to certification.
Empower was interested in piloting the program even before the curriculum was brought to the state, Uesseler and Slusher said.
“We had a heavy equipment trade day when I was at Madison County teaching and the kids loved it and I enjoyed teaching it,” Slusher said. “You would have kids that necessarily wouldn't be interested in school, or in certain activities and classwork, and they got on that piece of equipment and they were excited.”
“If this goes well, there's additional training, there's additional simulators, that can be purchased down the line to train students on more equipment,” Uesseler added. “It's just let's see how these work and we'll see how they go and then hopefully grow and expand as the need of our business and industry partners grow.”
They also seek growth in student enrollment and industry partnerships.
“What we want parents to understand is there are a lot of high-quality careers that don't require a four-year degree,” Uesseler said. “This particular entry-level position, and because this is an entry-level position for students, leads to pretty lucrative careers for students who want to get out there and work.”
“Their students can experience something pretty unique and be ready to walk straight out of high school to go to work or to go to a technical college to get some additional training, so that they can hit the ground running without any college debt . . . they should look beyond what was traditionally defined as success, which is going to a four-year college and a four-year degree, because there's a lot of opportunities beyond that.”
“There's nothing else like this in the country,” he added. “They are really hoping that these three pilot school sites will actually set a trend for the rest of the country, so that this type of pathway spans well beyond Georgia and in the schools that are doing it right now.”
Empower plans to take a simulator with a mobile base out to the middle and high schools to introduce more students to the program.
Slusher said any industry partner interested in working with Empower’s program can contact him at jslusher@jcss.us, or Uesseler at juesseler@jcss.us.
