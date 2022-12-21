Jackson County Farm Bureau invites local students to submit entries for the 2023 Georgia Farm Bureau Middle School Bookmark or High School Art Contests.
The Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) Middle School Bookmark Contest is open to all public, private and home-schooled 6th, 7th and 8th-grade students statewide. The 10 GFB district winners of the bookmark contest will receive $100 each and compete for the state prize of $150.
The GFB High School Art Contest is open to all public, private and home-schooled students in 9th through 12th grades. The 10 GFB district art contest winners will receive a cash prize of $100. The 10 GFB district art contest winners will compete for the state prize of $250 cash. One state runner-up in the art contest will receive $150 cash.
Middle school students will be given a blank bookmark and asked to draw a picture that depicts some aspect of Georgia agriculture. Students may use crayons, markers or colored pencils to create their bookmark that illustrates agriculture.
High schoolers entering the art contest should draw a scene depicting Georgia agriculture. Artwork submitted in the high school art contest must be on 8.5 x 11-inch white paper and should be created in the colors black, white and gray. Contestants may use a variety of media to create their artwork including graphite, charcoal, pastel, chalk, colored pencil, pen-and-ink, ballpoint pen or mixed media appropriate for printing.
Artwork entered in both contests will be judged on how well the artwork represents modern agriculture found in the artist’s county or Georgia and artistic merit.
Students may enter either contest in the county in which they live or attend school but not both counties. To enter either contest, students should contact their county Farm Bureau for an official entry form and complete contest rules. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Previous state winners are not eligible for either contest.
Interested students or teachers should contact the Jackson County Farm Bureau for an official entry form and contest rules at 706-367-8877. All entries must be received at the Jackson County Farm Bureau office by Friday February 24. All entries must be officially submitted by the Jackson County Farm Bureau to the Georgia Farm Bureau contest.
All artwork submitted in both contests must be original and becomes the property of Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) once submitted. GFB may use artwork from both contests on various products distributed or sold by the organization to promote agriculture.
For more information about the contests contact your county Farm Bureau office 706-367-8877 or visit www.gfb.ag/contests .
