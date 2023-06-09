The valedictorian for Foothills Education Charter High School, a student at Jackson Foothills, shared how Foothills made a difference in her life. Madison Bush spoke at the Jackson Foothills graduation ceremony, held May 31 at the Empower Center in Jefferson. Bush is the top 2023 graduate for all 21 Foothills sites, which are located across North Georgia.

“Each one of us had our own struggles in school,” she said. “At some point in high school, we all experienced a moment when we wanted to give up. Some of us struggled with the pace of traditional school. Others may have struggled with social aspects or maybe financial situations at home that made it impossible to attend day school regularly. Thankfully, we all found Foothills. This was a place where we all felt welcomed and encouraged to continue our education. Some of our challenges may have followed us to Foothills but we managed to push through.”

