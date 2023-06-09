The valedictorian for Foothills Education Charter High School, a student at Jackson Foothills, shared how Foothills made a difference in her life. Madison Bush spoke at the Jackson Foothills graduation ceremony, held May 31 at the Empower Center in Jefferson. Bush is the top 2023 graduate for all 21 Foothills sites, which are located across North Georgia.
“Each one of us had our own struggles in school,” she said. “At some point in high school, we all experienced a moment when we wanted to give up. Some of us struggled with the pace of traditional school. Others may have struggled with social aspects or maybe financial situations at home that made it impossible to attend day school regularly. Thankfully, we all found Foothills. This was a place where we all felt welcomed and encouraged to continue our education. Some of our challenges may have followed us to Foothills but we managed to push through.”
She added, “This milestone is not the last one we have. Take the knowledge your mentors and teachers gave you and use it to go forward. All the teachers and mentors at Foothills do an amazing job.”
Bush offered special thanks to her mentor, Allyson Terrell, and graduation coach, Christy DeLay.
STATE REPRESENTATIVE SPEAKS
District 31 Rep. Emory Dunahoo spoke at the graduation and offered a challenge to the students to continue making and meeting their goals.
“I know you are all excited about what you have accomplished,” he said. “I know what you will do will be great if you set your mind to the goal you set tonight and move forward… I challenge you to go forward whatever your path is and always do the best you can.”
SITE DIRECTORS, SUPERINTENDENT SPEAK
Site directors Mary Ann Hale and Rachael Parr, as well as superintendent Dr. Sherrie Gibney-Sherman all offered congratulations and best wishes to the graduates.
Ms. Hale said, “I have thoroughly enjoyed watching you meet this milestone—an important one to your journey in achieving the goals in your future,” she said. “We wish each member of the class of 2023 our best wishes for a wonderful life.”
Ms. Parr stated, “You have truly made a life-changing reality happen. Through your perseverance and commitment, you have pushed yourself and you have stayed the course. We are very proud of you. You have taken on much responsibility to earn your diploma. We want you now to go live your dream. It is a thrilling moment we are glad to share with you.”
Dr. Gibney-Sherman told the students, “What you have done tonight to be a graduate, you have changed your life. You have more options than you ever had a week ago. You can do whatever you want to do with your life because you are smart enough to stay on track and earn your high school diploma.”
Others who spoke included Callie Harrison, the salutatorian (second highest grade point average) for all Foothills sites, who gave the welcome remarks.
“My fellow students and I have worked extremely hard to accomplish this goal,” she said. “Thank you for being here to support us on this very special occasion.”
Also on the program were: Jeremiah Morgan, who led pledge; Landon Clark, who introduced guests; Sandy Akin, who presented scholarships; Raegan Head, who led the turning of the tassel; and graduation coach Christy DeLay, who introduced the valedictorian.
As is tradition at Foothills graduations, an “open mic,” time was offered at the end of the ceremony where any student could come forward and speak. Students offered thanks to their family and Foothills staff members who helped them on their journey.
At the end of the program, each student was given a rose which they were asked to give to the person who helped them meet their graduation goal. Family members and staff members were presented with the roses as the students left the auditorium.
A reception sponsored by Jefferson Church, and catered by Sugar and Spice, was held for the graduates following the program.
