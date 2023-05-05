In an effort to build excitement around the teaching profession and encourage students to pursue a career in education, Empower College and Career Center participated in Georgia’s Future Educators Signing Day, a statewide initiative sponsored by the Georgia Department of Education, on Monday, May 1. The event celebrated four graduating seniors from the class of 2023 who have made the decision to pursue a career in education. The four Jackson County School System seniors included University of North Georgia signees Michelle Moua, Jayna Adams and Anna Anderson, along with Kennesaw State University signee Abby Meadows.
“These are the first four students to finish the Teaching as a Profession Pathway at the Empower College and Career Center, and we are beyond excited to honor such dedicated, motivated, and passionate individuals,” said Ansley Deese, Empower’s TAP program instructor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.