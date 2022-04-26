The Williston Northampton School announces that Jakob Frates, of Commerce, made the honor roll for the second trimester of the 2021-22 academic year. Frates is a post-graduate student and achieved high honors.
Students earning high honors are required to earn a grade point average of 92.
