Jackson Empower FFA member Austin Frazier recently placed fourth in the Area II FFA Agricultural Electrification Career Development Event (CDE). The event was held at the Walton EMC in Monroe.
Participants in the FFA Agricultural Electrification CDE demonstrate the proper use of electrical tools; present a speech/demonstration on an electrical energy-related topic; answer problem-solving questions pertaining to electrical wiring and rural electrification; and complete an assigned wiring problem based on The National Electrical Code.
