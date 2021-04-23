Two local residents were named to Furman University's dean's list for the 2020 fall semester, including:
- Abigail Barford, of Braselton, whose parents are Erin Barford and Ian Barford
- Kate Massey, of Commerce, whose parents are Jon Massey and Patricia Massey
Furman's dean's list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system.
