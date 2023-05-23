More than 1,100 students have been named to the dean's list for their outstanding academic performance at Jacksonville State University in Spring 2023. Carson B. Gallman, of Braselton, was among those named to the dean's list.
To be named to the dean's list, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit.
