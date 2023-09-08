Georgia elementary classes in third-fifth grades are invited to enter the “Great Potato Challenge” STEM Challenge to put their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills to work. Special education classes, homeschool or community/after school groups consisting of third through fifth grade students may also enter the challenge.

Elementary classes that participate in this challenge will study the life cycle of a potato. Students will observe the growth patterns of a potato planted in soil, a potato grown hydroponically and a control potato placed in a petri dish with no source of nourishment. Students will record their observations in a journal and discuss their findings.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.