Georgia College recently recognized its students from the College of Arts and Sciences who were named to spring 2022 dean's list:
- Lauren Ballenger of Braselton
- Kendall Clerici of Jefferson
- Ashlyn Corkery of Commerce
- Angela Cote of Braselton
- Lauren Harper of Braselton
- Courtney Homer of Hoschton
- Riley Miller of Braselton
- Samuel Pennington of Athens
- John Pruett of Athens
- Moriah Robinson of Pendergrass
- Margo Schriver of Jefferson
- Lauren Trinkwalder of Braselton
