Georgia College & State University has announced its dean's lists for the fall 2022 semester.
Grayson Riggott, of Jefferson, made the dean's list in the John H. Lounsbury College of Education.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Areas of patchy fog early. Foggy this morning followed by occasional showers during the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 6:48 am
Georgia College & State University has announced its dean's lists for the fall 2022 semester.
Grayson Riggott, of Jefferson, made the dean's list in the John H. Lounsbury College of Education.
The following made the dean's list in the College of Health and Sciences:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.