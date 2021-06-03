Dr. Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of May 2021.
Local graduates included:
- Allison Andreson of Braselton.
- Ryan Cox of Jefferson.
- Caroline Daves of Hoschton.
- Nicklaus Davis of Hoschton.
- Macie Fouche of Commerce.
- Jared Gonzalez of Hoschton.
- Kaitlin Hailey of Jefferson.
- Brittany Phillips of Athens.
- Jillian Pratt of Jefferson.
- Meagan Sullivan of Jefferson.
- Joshua Whitaker of Jefferson.
Log In
