Georgia College recently announced its president's and dean's list students for fall 2021.
Those named to the president's list included:
- Lydia Boston of Jefferson
- Angela Cote of Braselton
- Mattie Davis of Hoschton
- Catherine Deer of Braselton
- Kennedy Dickson of Hoschton
- Emily Doeding of Jefferson
- Erica Doeding of Jefferson
- Lauren Harper of Braselton
- Shelby Hayes of Hoschton
- Payton Mitchell of Hoschton
- Payton Navas of Jefferson
- Samuel Pennington of Athens
- Taylor Pruett of Hoschton
- Emma Vann of Jefferson
Locals named to the dean's list were:
- Sydney Ardis of Commerce
- Lauren Ballenger of Braselton
- Jaycie Bowen of Maysville
- Madison Bray of Jefferson
- Kendall Clerici of Jefferson
- Ashlyn Corkery of Commerce
- Estefania Esmerio-Rivera of Hoschton
- Trey Giannetta of Jefferson
- Kade Graves of Jefferson
- Jillian Holloway of Jefferson
- Courtney Homer of Hoschton
- Alexander Lee of Braselton
- Abigail Lee of Jefferson
- Grayson Miller of Braselton
- Gini Pena of Commerce
- Katelyn Pontzer of Jefferson
- John Pruett of Athens
- Moriah Robinson of Pendergrass
- Jason Silvey of Hoschton
- Erin Smith of Jefferson
- Hailey Sternberger of Jefferson
