The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the president's list for the spring 2021 semester at Georgia College.
- Taylor Pruett of Hoschton.
- Emily Doeding of Jefferson.
- Courtney Homer of Hoschton.
- Jillian Pratt of Jefferson.
- Jason Silvey of Hoschton.
- Payton Mitchell of Hoschton.
- Angela Cote of Braselton.
- Kennedy Dickson of Hoschton.
- Emily Crow of Jefferson.
- Curtis Collier of Athens.
- Shelby Hayes of Hoschton.
Students who make a term average of 4.0 on 12 or more semester hours at Georgia College are included on the president's list.
