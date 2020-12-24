The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the president's list for the fall 2020 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville:
- Curtis Collier of Athens.
- Emily Crow of Jefferson.
- Caroline Daves of Hoschton.
- Anna Deardorff of Athens.
- Kennedy Dickson of Hoschton.
- Erica Doeding of Jefferson.
- Shelby Hayes of Hoschton.
- Payton Mitchell of Hoschton.
- Anna Moore of Jefferson.
- Jillian Pratt of Jefferson.
- Taylor Pruett of Hoschton.
- Maegan Stephens of Braselton.
- Morgan Uesseler of Jefferson.
- Emma Vann of Jefferson.
