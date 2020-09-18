Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 4,200 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2020 dean's list.
Locals named to the list were:
- Olivia Bolton of Maysville
- Taylor Cagle of Hoschton
- Coby Collins of Hoschton
- Michael Cook of Jefferson
- Clair Crow of Jefferson
- Payton Emmett of Hoschton
- Andrew Eunice of Commerce
- Quynn Giannetta of Jefferson
- Ruby Gref of Hoschton
- Kyle Hanson of Hoschton
- Kaira Harris of Hoschton
- Sydney Massey of Commerce
- Elizabeth Nemecek of Hoschton
- Brady Olenek of Hoschton
- Brooke Peavy of Jefferson
- Avery Probst of Braselton
- William Simmons of Hoschton
- William Tootle of Commerce
- Michael Woody of Hoschton
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
