Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,390 students for excellence in academics on the fall 2022 dean's list. To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Local students named to the dean's list included:
- Haley Besse of Hoschton
- Olivia Bolton of Maysville
- Sydney Bowles of Jefferson
- Kenneth Brady of Jefferson
- Grace Brattain of Jefferson
- Ellison Caldwell of Jefferson
- Joshua Cochran of Athens
- Coby Collins of Hoschton
- Clair Crow of Jefferson
- Annalise Dominski of Jefferson
- Cassie Fritsch of Jefferson
- William Gibson of Braselton
- Christian Gower of Braselton
- Erin Hanley of Hoschton
- Jackson Hayes of Hoschton
- Hanna Lee of Jefferson
- Emma Lowry of Jefferson
- Breanna Lumley of Jefferson
- Calton Mahaffey of Jefferson
- Hannah Miller of Hoschton
- Mason Moore of Jefferson
- Kendall Moore of Jefferson
- Nicole Norman of Braselton
- Kelsey Powell of Hoschton
- Donald Raxter of Jefferson
- Madison Sierzant of Hoschton
- Rylee Sosebee of Jefferson
- Jackson Tarpley of Athens
- Logan Turpin of Jefferson
- Cade Wit of Jefferson
- Maximus Yang of Jefferson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.