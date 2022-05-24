Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,230 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2022 dean's list. To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Locals who earned this honor included:
- Haley Besse of Hoschton
- Kenneth Brady of Jefferson
- Coby Collins of Hoschton
- Katherine Fricks of Braselton
- Benjamin Fricks of Braselton
- Cassie Fritsch of Jefferson
- Ray Giannetta of Jefferson
- Matthew Griffin of Nicholson
- Andie Halley of Hoschton
- Jackson Hayes of Hoschton
- Andrew Heighton of Hoschton
- Julia Kobe of Jefferson
- Addisyn Langley of Jefferson
- Breanna Lumley of Jefferson
- Asher McEver of Jefferson
- Chloe Neisler of Jefferson
- Isaac Purdy of Maysville
- Ainsley Ray of Braselton
- Bailey Reidling of Jefferson
- Madison Sierzant of Hoschton
- Cameron Smith of Hoschton
- Jadyn Steele of Hoschton
- Bridget Warbington of Jefferson
- Zoe Wells of Jefferson
- Cade Wit of Jefferson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.