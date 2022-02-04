Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,420 students for excellence in academics on the fall 2021 dean's list. To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Locals named to the list included:
- Olivia Bolton of Maysville
- Ellison Caldwell of Jefferson
- Joshua Cochran of Athens
- Coby Collins of Hoschton
- Clair Crow of Jefferson
- Andrew Eunice of Commerce
- Katherine Fricks of Braselton
- Cassie Fritsch of Jefferson
- Quynn Giannetta of Jefferson
- Ray Giannetta of Jefferson
- Matthew Griffin of Athens
- Kimani Jackson of Hoschton
- Julia Kobe of Jefferson
- Kendall Logsdon of Hoschton
- Breanna Lumley of Jefferson
- Tyler McElroy of Commerce
- Asher McEver of Jefferson
- Chloe Neisler of Jefferson
- Brooke Peavy of Jefferson
- Isaac Purdy of Maysville
- Cameron Richards of Braselton
- Samantha Vinson of Jefferson
- Zoe Wells of Jefferson
- Catherine Wysocki of Hoschton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.