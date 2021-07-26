Georgia Southern University recently released its dean's list and president's list students. Locals recognized included:
President's list
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,370 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2021 president's list.
- Olivia Bolton of Maysville.
- Dexter Carter of Hoschton.
- Joshua Cochran of Athens.
- Clair Crow of Jefferson.
- Dayna Evans of Pendergrass.
- Alex Ferrante of Hoschton.
- Addisyn Langley of Jefferson.
- Charlsie London of Jefferson.
- Kelsey Powell of Hoschton.
- Ainsley Ray of Braselton.
- Sasha Rodriguez of Jefferson.
To be eligible for the president's list, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Dean's list
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,560 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2021 dean's list:
- James Crain of Hoschton.
- Andrew Eunice of Commerce.
- Ray Giannetta of Jefferson.
- Christian Gower of Braselton.
- Andie Halley of Hoschton.
- Kaira Harris of Hoschton.
- Kimani Jackson of Hoschton.
- Carlee Jackson of Jefferson.
- Avery Kiewert of Braselton.
- Jordan Lawrence of Jefferson.
- Breanna Lumley of Jefferson.
- Jason McBride of Athens.
- Haleigh McCullum of Jefferson.
- Avery Probst of Braselton.
- Bailey Reidling of Jefferson.
- Cameron Richards of Braselton.
- William Simmons of Hoschton.
- Jadyn Steele of Hoschton.
- Sean Stephens of Braselton.
- John Stewart of Braselton.
- Ethan Stoeckig of Jefferson.
- William Tootle of Commerce.
- Jonathan Triaga of Jefferson.
- Madison Watson of Hoschton.
To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
