Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,200 students for excellence in academics on the fall 2021 president's list. To be eligible for the president's list, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Locals named to the list were:
- James Crain of Hoschton
- Dayna Evans of Pendergrass
- Nancy Evans of Nicholson
- Alex Ferrante of Hoschton
- Trevor Johnson of Hoschton
- Addisyn Langley of Jefferson
- Charlsie London of Jefferson
- Tara Nester of Hoschton
- Emma Nettesheim of Hoschton
- Kelsey Powell of Hoschton
- Ainsley Ray of Braselton
- Madison Sierzant of Hoschton
- Jadyn Steele of Hoschton
- Sean Stephens of Braselton
- Jonathan Triaga of Jefferson
