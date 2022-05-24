Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,200 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2022 president's list. To be eligible for the president's list, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Local students earning this honor included:
- Nickolas Allen of Hoschton
- Ellison Caldwell of Jefferson
- Joshua Cochran of Athens
- James Crain of Hoschton
- Clair Crow of Jefferson
- Andrew Eunice of Commerce
- Alex Ferrante of Hoschton
- Quynn Giannetta of Jefferson
- Trevor Johnson of Hoschton
- Charlsie London of Jefferson
- Tara Nester of Hoschton
- Emma Nettesheim of Hoschton
- Kelsey Powell of Hoschton
- Sean Stephens of Braselton
- Christopher Szanto of Jefferson
- Jonathan Triaga of Jefferson
- Samantha Vinson of Jefferson
- Vincent Watson of Hoschton
- Catherine Wysocki of Hoschton
