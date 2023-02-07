Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,150 students for excellence in academics on the fall 2022 president's list. To be eligible for the president's list, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Locals named to the list included:
- Madison Ballenger of Nicholson
- Tucker Bennett of Commerce
- Gracie Cleveland of Commerce
- Alex Ferrante of Hoschton
- Quynn Giannetta of Jefferson
- Ray Giannetta of Jefferson
- Jacob Green of Hoschton
- Tara Nester of Braselton
- Emma Nettesheim of Hoschton
- Ainsley Ray of Braselton
- Allyson Rice of Jefferson
- Cameron Smith of Hoschton
- Jadyn Steele of Hoschton
- Sean Stephens of Braselton
- Samantha Vinson of Jefferson
- Zoe Wells of Jefferson
- Catherine Wysocki of Hoschton
