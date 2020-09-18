Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,800 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2020 president's list.
Locals who made the list were:
- Baylie Cowart of Commerce
- Michael Gibson of Braselton
- Madison Halley of Hoschton
- Charlsie London of Jefferson
- Samantha Miller of Jefferson
- Kelsey Powell of Hoschton
- Tori Powell of Hoschton
- Kaitlin Thomas of Hoschton
- Stephanie Upshaw of Commerce
- Rachel Van Buren of Braselton
- Madison Watson of Hoschton
To be eligible for the president's list, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.