Georgia State University has announced its dean's list. Local resident's named to the list were:
- Addisyn Aguilar of Hoschton
- Kyarelis Alvarado Ortiz of Hoschton
- Kristen Blais of Hoschton
- Aaron Cabe of Braselton
- Kelly Caro-Ruiz of Pendergrass
- Joshua Ghidiceanu of Hoschton
- Monica Henderson of Hoschton
- Owen Herring of Jefferson
- Jake Kang of Hoschton
- Sara Kim of Braselton
- Remahlia Kormalos of Hoschton
- John Logan of Commerce
- Milla Magyar of Athens
- Connor McCage of Athens
- Jennifer Nguyen of Hoschton
- Nicolas Psomiadis of Braselton
- Booker Rennie of Hoschton
- Kayla Richards of Braselton
- Juliana Rohlfs of Hoschton
- Cristina Salas of Commerce
- Shaili Sanikapally of Hoschton
- Hana Sheriff of Hoschton
- Carys Thao of Pendergrass
- Matthew Vanderkooi of Jefferson
- Lianny Vasquez of Hoschton
- Brianna Williams of Athens
- Jason Zelaya of Commerce
