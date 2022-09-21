Georgia State University has announced its summer 2022 dean's and president's lists.
DEAN'S LIST
DEAN'S LIST
Local students named to the dean's list included:
To be eligible for the dean's list during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
PRESIDENT'S LIST
Local students named to the president's list included:
To be eligible for the president's list during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State University cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 2.00 must earn a 4.0 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
